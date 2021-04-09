Pakistan desires meaningful dialogue with India: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Friday said that Pakistan never shy away from talks with India, but it must be meaningful and result-oriented to resolve outstanding disputes particularly the core issue of occupied Jammu and Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Addressing a weekly press briefing in Islamabad today, the FO spokesperson said Pakistan wants peaceful and cooperative relations with all the neighbours, including India and is determined to resolve all outstanding issues with New Delhi through dialogue.

“Prime Minister Imran Khan, just after coming to power, had stated that if India takes one step towards peace, Pakistan will take two.”

The spokesperson said India, through its unilateral and illegal actions of 5th August 2019, vitiated the environment and Pakistan believes that now the onus is on India to create a conducive and enabling environment for a result-oriented and meaningful dialogue between the two countries.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri has urged the international community to play its due role to help resolve the outstanding issue of Jammu and Kashmir.

