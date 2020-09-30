Pakistan taking effective measures to protect biodiversity: PM Imran

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that his government was taking effective measures to protect biodiversity in the country, ARY News reported.

In his virtual address at the United Nations session over environmental issues today, PM Imran said that the government will plant 10 billion saplings to deal with the environmental challenges.

He said that number of national parks has been increased to 39 in the country, adding that they were working on more such parks. The prime minister said that the government in collaboration with the local residents was taking measures to protect the flora and fauna in the country.

Read More: PM Imran Khan approves ‘Green Stimulus Package’ for environment

Earlier on April 28, Prime Minister Imran Khan had approved a ‘Green Stimulus Package’ in Islamabad as part of government’s efforts to extend green cover in the county and to create job opportunities for the youth, especially in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

Addressing climate issues of the countries the premier had said that increasing green cover of the country was among the foremost priorities of the present government.

The prime minister had said that the green stimulus package, especially the ‘Green Nigehbaan’ initiative, will offer employment opportunities to the youth and also 65,000 daily wagers besides helping in promotion of the objectives of Clean and Green Pakistan.

