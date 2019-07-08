Pakistan to continue playing mediatory role for peace in Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Monday reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue playing its mediatory role for peace and stability in war-torn Afghanistan, ARY News reported.

Talking to the United Nations Secretary General’s Special Representative on Afghanistan Tadamichi Yamamoto, who called on him in Islamabad Today, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan supported result-oriented dialogues with the Afghan leadership.

Matters of mutual interests, on going Afghan peace process and other issues were came under discussion in the meeting. The foreign minister said that Pakistan will continue its sincere efforts for restoration of peace in the neighboring country.

On the occasion, Tadamichi Yamamoto hailed Pakistan’s role for peace in Afghanistan.

Read More: Pakistan wants peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan: FM Qureshi

Earlier on June 27, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had said that peaceful and prosperous Afghanistan is in the better interest of Pakistan.

“Pakistan is very clear in its objective with regard to peaceful Afghanistan,” he had said while addressing a ceremony at Institute of Strategic Studies in Islamabad.

The foreign minister had termed the visit of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani to Pakistan as a turning point. FM Qureshi had said that Pakistan and Afghanistan have a common agenda of peace, adding that people of both countries also want better relations between the two neighbouring countries.

“Pakistan and Afghanistan have mutual challenges. Both countries have to stand by each other for the peace,” FM Qureshi had said.

Comments

comments