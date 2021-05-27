Pakistan keen to further enhance military ties with Russia: COAS

RAWALPINDI: Russian Ambassador to Pakistan Danila V. Ganich called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa here at the General Headquarters on Friday, ARY News reported, citing Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, matters of mutual interest, regional security situation, enhanced bilateral and defence cooperation and Afghan peace process were discussed in the meeting.

The army chief said that peace in Afghanistan is a common goal. Both reiterated mutual efforts towards achieving the goal, said ISPR.

He also said that Pakistan values its relations with Russia and hoped for furthering military- to-military relations between the two countries.

The COAS appreciated recent visit of Sergey Lavrov, Russian Foreign Minister to Pakistan and hoped for further diplomatic engagements at higher level.

The Russian ambassador appreciated Pakistan’s sincere efforts for bringing peace and stability in the region, especially the Afghan peace process. Both the leaders reiterated the commitment to enhance bilateral relationship between the two countries.

Earlier on April 7, Russia’s Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov had called on Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa at the General Headquarters (GHQ).

According to the ISPR, matters of mutual interest including enhanced defence and security cooperation, regional security, particularly the Afghan Peace Process had been discussed during a meeting between the two sides.

“The visiting dignitary acknowledged Pakistan’s achievements in the war against terrorism and contributions for regional peace and stability especially Pakistan’s sincere efforts in the Afghan Peace Process,” the army’s media wing had said.

