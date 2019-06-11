Pakistan permits Modi’s overflight to Bishkek for SCO summit

NEW DELHI: Pakistan has allowed Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aircraft to overfly its airspace to Bishkek during June 13-14 to attend the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) summit.

The Hindu reported that India had forwarded the request to Pakistani officials to let Modi’s overflight to Bishkek in Kyrgyzstan for a meeting of the Shanghai club.

An unnamed official confirmed to Press Trust of India that Islamabad had approved in principle the Indian government’s request in this regard.

In May, Pakistan granted the request of India to let its Minister for External Affairs Sushma Swaraj overflight to attend the SCO summit in Bishkek.

Pakistan Foreign Ministry Spokesman Mohammad Faisal said that the Indian government had made the request to avoid longer route.

Sushma Swaraj had attended the SCO meeting of foreign ministers in Krgyzstan on May 21 and 22, along with Pakistani counterpart Shah Mehmood Qureshi.

Nevertheless, the Pakistani airspace for other commercial airlines remains closed on its eastern boder.

Pakistan took the decision to shut its airspace on February 27, sending India a strong message and forcing carriers to reroute flights, after an aerial dogfight between Pakistan and Indian air forces.

