Pakistan to continue moral support to Kashmiris: FO

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Office spokesperson Aisha Farooqui has said Pakistan has a clear vision regarding Kashmir cause and it will defend it at every front.

Addressing a Kashmir seminar in Islamabad here on Tuesday, she said government’s diplomatic campaign has been successful in exposing Modi’s fascist regime, reported Radio Pakistan.

The Spokesperson said due to our efforts, United Nations Security Council called its second meeting over the issue of Kashmir.

She reaffirmed that Pakistan will continue its moral, political and diplomatic to the people of occupied Kashmir for their right of self-determination.

Meanwhile, Chairman Parliamentary Committee on Kashmir Syed Fakhar Imam has urged the world community to play its due role to resolve longstanding Kashmir dispute.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the use of pellet guns by Indian forces against innocent people of occupied Kashmir is horrible.

Read more: FM Qureshi briefs UN’s Antonio Guterres on occupied Kashmir issue

The Chairman said back to back reports from the United Nations Human Rights Council in June 2018 and July 2019 have changed the world narrative about Kashmir.

The UNSC met behind-closed-doors in New York discussed the grave situation in Indian occupied Kashmir for the second time in five months.

After the meeting, China’s UN Ambassador Zhang Jun told reporters at UN Headquarters that we had a meeting on Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

He said the 15-member Council heard a briefing from the UN Secretariat on the situation.

Comments

comments