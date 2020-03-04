‘Pakistan moving on road to development’: PM Imran   

ISLAMABAD: Expressing his satisfaction over the positive economic indicators, Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that Pakistan is moving on the road to progress with accelerated development spending, ARY News reported.

In a tweet, PM Imran Khan said that the current account deficit shrank by massive 73 per cent, adding that the value of rupee is stable now.

Pakistan is moving on the road to development with accelerated development spending; rupee stable; current account deficit down by 73 percent; exports growing; cement sales up. pic.twitter.com/sVRH5QWm1g — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 4, 2020

He said that rising exports and sale of cement indicate the journey of progress.

Earlier on March 2, Adviser to Prime Minister for Commerce, Industry and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood had said that the February 2020 had witnessed a 13.61 percent rise in exports from the country as compared to the past years.

In a message posted on his Twitter account, the federal adviser had said that the country’s exports witnessed a 3.62 increase during the current fiscal year as compared to the previous years.

“The increase is commendable when compared to the export trend of our competitors. This is just the beginning, the future holds much more!” he had said while tagging his message to the prime minister Imran Khan and others on the Twitter feed.

