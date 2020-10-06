NEW YORK: Pakistan’s Permanent Representative to UN Munir Akram addressed United Nations General Assembly’s (UNGA) Sixth Committee on Tuesday in which he recalled that Pakistan had to suffer the loss of 70 thousand people in the war against terrorism, ARY News reported.

He said that in the recent decades bundled in terrorism, Pakistan has had to bear the losses thousands of lives and a monetary dent of US$120 billion incurred on its economy, all of which is due to terrorism breeding across its borders.

In its 1st meeting of UNGA’s Sixth Committee ‘measures to eliminate international terrorism’, Akram said that the world must realize the difference between the struggle for the right to self-determination and terrorism referring to state-sponsored atrocities in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

He said that India has violated the rights of Kashmiri people for the past 70 years and it escapes responsibility and consequences by blaming the victims with terrorism charges.

Pakistani Permanent Representative Akram stressed that an external occupation and atrocities on the people are the worst forms of state-sponsored terrorism.

READ: Protesters chant ‘Modi Hitler’ slogans during his speech at UNGA

He noted that the whole Kashmiri political leadership in the IIOJK is either detained or is suffering house-arrests while on the other hand, he said that Indian state, just since August 5, has taken in custody over 13 thousand innocent Kashmiri people.

He claimed that amid the Bharatiya Janata Party rule in India these days, Islamophobia has been practised by the state as a policy matter.

In his concluding remarks, Munir Akram acknowledged that the global community in its collective fight against terrorism has laid out a vast structure of rules and regulations and have assumed precautionary measures.

