Pakistan Navy, ANF foil smuggling bid, seize 1200 kg hashish

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy and the Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) in a joint operation foiled a bid to smuggle out drugs from the country, ARY News reported on Saturday.

Pakistan Navy and the ANF in an operation in the sea near Pasni in Balochistan captured 1200 kilograms hashish, a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy said in a statement.

The drugs were being smuggled out of the country, the statement said.

Navy and the ANF conducted joint intelligence based operation seized 1200 kilograms of hashish.

The seized narcotics were handed over to the Anti-Narcotics Force for further legal proceedings.

Continuous successful anti-narcotics Operations and seizures by the Navy are the result of meticulous planning and effective surveillance of maritime zones of Pakistan.

Navy in its permanent presence at the sea with large contingent of ships and aircraft counter any unlawful activity happening along the coastal belt and adjacent areas of responsibility.

The Navy will continue to protect national and international interests of the country and obligations of maintaining peace and order at sea.

