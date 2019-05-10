Pakistan Navy holds field commanders changing ceremony

KARACHI: A ceremony of changing the field commanders of Pakistan Navy was held in Karachi on Friday, Radio Pakistan reported.

According to a Pakistan Navy spokesman, Vice Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi was deputed as Commander Karachi and Vice Admiral Asif Khaliq as Commander Pakistan Fleet.

The ceremony was attended by senior officers and personnel of Pakistan Navy.

Last month, officers and sailors of Pakistan Navy were conferred upon military awards at an investiture ceremony held in Islamabad.

Sixteen Commodores were awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) while sixteen officers of Pakistan Navy were given Tamgha-e-Imtiaz (Military).

Master Chief Petty Officer, Chief Petty Officers and sailors were also awarded Tamgha-i-Khidmat (Military Class I, Class II and Class III.

Five officers and sailors were conferred upon Tamgha-e-Basalat.

Thirty-five officers, chief petty officers, sailors and Navy civilians were given appreciation letters by the Vice Chief of the Naval Staff.

