Pakistan Navy’s multinational maritime exercise Aman-2021 concludes

KARACHI: The Pakistan Navy’s Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN-21 culminated in the North Arabian Sea with “graceful” conduct of the international fleet review, according to a statement issued by PN spokesperson.

President Dr. Arif Alvi graced the occasion as chief guest.

Upon arrival onboard Pakistan Navy Ship MOAWIN, the President was received by Chief of the Naval Staff Admiral Muhammad Amjad Khan Niazi.

Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Federal Minister of Defence Production, Chief Minister Sindh, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee, Chief of Army Staff and Chief of Air Staff were also present on the occasion.

In addition, ambassadors, high commissioners, senior military officers, Defence & Naval Attaches from various countries also witnessed the event.

The chief guest observed various operational maneuvers and drills during the IFR. The Fleet Review also featured an impressive Fly Past by Pakistan Navy, Pakistan Air Force and participating foreign aircraft followed by Man and Cheership by participating ships.

During Multinational Maritime Exercise AMAN 2021, up to 45 countries participated in the exercise with their Naval warships, aircraft, special operation forces and a large number of observers.

The exercise culminated with the participating ships forming up in traditional `AMAN Formation’ to signify unity and collective resolve.

The President congratulated Pakistan Navy for successfully hosting AMAN-21 and reaffirming Pakistan’s resolve for promoting peace and security in the region.

He thanked the participating regional and extra-regional navies for displaying their commitment to collaborative maritime security despite the COVID-19 pandemic.

President Alvi emphasized that AMAN-21 will pave the way to make the region more peaceful and secure with combined efforts by all stakeholders.

The Chief of the Naval Staff thanked the honorable President for gracing the International Fleet Review with his presence. The Naval Chief assured that Pakistan Navy will continue to play an active role in enhancing regional maritime security individually and in collaboration with partner navies.

