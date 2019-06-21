Pakistan Navy ready to cope with maritime security challenges: naval chief  

ISLAMABAD: Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi on Friday said that Pakistan Navy was all time ready to cope with maritime security challenges being faced by the country, read a statement issued by the Pakistan Navy.

Addressing the participants of a course and faculty at Pakistan Navy War College in Lahore, Admiral Zafar said that maritime security sector was facing different challenges in this era,

In a statement issued by the navy’s media wing, the naval chief underlined the need to explore maritime resources associated with Gwadar Port.

He further said that Pakistan Navy jointly with international forces was providing security and patrolling to international maritime security routes.

Earlier on April 23, in an impressive fire power display, Pakistan Navy had successfully test fired missile in the North Arabian Sea.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the indigenously developed Cruise Missile, had Anti-Ship and Land Attack capability. Vice Admiral Kaleem Shaukat, Vice Chief of the Naval Staff had witnessed the live firing onboard Pakistan Navy Ship.

