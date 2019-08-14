Pakistan Navy marks Independence Day with traditional fervour

KARACHI: An impressive Change of Guard ceremony was held at the mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah as the entire nation celebrated the anniversary of Independence of Pakistan.

A smartly turned out contingent of Pakistan Naval Academy cadets, clad in ceremonial dresses, assumed ceremonial guard duties at Mazar-e-Quaid with traditional spirit, enthusiasm and military customs to mark the Independence Day celebrations. Commodore Training Ashore, Commodore Irfan Taj, graced the occasion as Chief Guest and reviewed the guard.

The Chief Guest and smartly turned out cadets of Pakistan Navy presented Qaumi Salam to Father of the Nation, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah. The ceremonial Guard Mounting was followed by laying of a floral wreath at Mazar-e-Quaid by the Chief Guest on behalf of Chief of the Naval Staff, Officers and men of Pakistan Navy. Later on, the Chief Guest offered Fateha and recorded his remarks in visitor’s book and paid rich tribute to our beloved Quaid.

Earlier, the day dawned with Gun Salutes and special prayers were offered in all Naval mosques for progress and prosperity of the country and particularly for the success of Kashmir struggle, expressing solidarity with the people of Kashmir following the illegal unilateral act of Indian government to change the status of occupied Kashmir.

Such cowardly acts will never change the ground realities and ultimately the Kashmiris will succeed in their just and rightful struggle. Pakistan Navy Ships and Establishments were illuminated in traditional Naval manner. Flag hoisting ceremonies were held at Islamabad, Karachi, Lahore and units of Pakistan Navy across the coastal areas.

Various activities including singing of national anthem at Naval units/ establishments as well as various sports fixtures, were held as part of the Independence Day celebrations. Other activities of the day long celebrations included special Independence Day Fishing Boat Rallies/ Races held in Karachi, Ormara, Gwadar and other coastal areas.

Independence Day celebrations at educational institutions of Pakistan Navy were also held where school children presented colourful tableaus on national songs and speech/ declamation contests were held highlighting the importance of Independence Day. Numerous Independence Day ceremonies were also held in Pakistan Navy units at Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Jiwani, Turbat and Creeks areas. An Independence Day walk was also organized in Sajjawal, Chaur Jamali in which a large number of locals participated with zeal and fervor.

On this occasion, Pakistan Navy also released a special national song highlighting the significance of Independence and carrying a message of unity, cohesion & harmony and role of Pakistan Navy in safeguarding maritime frontiers of our motherland.

Read More: Solidarity with Kashmiris: ARY News, Team SareAam hold biggest event in Pakistan on Independence Day

Moreover, on the occasion of Pakistan Day, the President of Pakistan has also approved military & civil awards to Officers, CPOs/ Sailors and Civilians of Pakistan Navy. The awards include 03 Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), 02 Sitara-e-Basalat, 08 Tamgha-e-Basalat, 14 Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 13 Tamgha-e Imtaiz (Military).

In addition, 04 awards of Imtiazi Sanad and 98 awards of Tamgha-e- Khidmat (Military) have been approved upon Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors. Letter of Commendation from Chief of Naval Staff has also been awarded to 66 Officers, Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers/Sailors and civilians.

Comments

comments