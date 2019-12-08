Pakistan Navy organizes medical camps in Nigeria as good gesture

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy ships organized medical camps in Lagos, the most populous city in Nigeria, as a good gesture and provided medical treatment and medicines to thousands of patients.

According to a spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, the people of Nigeria thanked the Pakistan Navy for organizing medical camp.

Pakistan Navy’s ships MOAWIN and ASLAT were given warm welcome on arrival at sea port, he added. Mission commander also held meetings with Nigerian officials and discussed issues of mutual interest and the promotion of bilateral maritime cooperation.

During meeting, the mission commander apprised Nigerian officials about the grave human rights violations by Indian forces in occupied Kashmir.

Earlier on October 28, Pakistan Navy had organized a free medical camp in the village Dam of Balochistan in collaboration with Sahil and Ulfat welfare foundations.

According to the spokesperson of Pakistan Navy, specialist doctors of surgical, medical, skin, gynecology, child and general medically inspected patients at the camp.

Over 700 patients had been provided with free medical treatment, medicines and ordinary surgical facilities.

