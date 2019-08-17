President approves military, civil awards for Pakistan Navy officers

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi has approved granting military medals and honours upon officers and sailors of Pakistan Navy over remarkable performance during Pakistan-India escalation after Pulwama incident, the spokesperson said on Saturday.

The spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy said in a press release that Captain Syed Ailya Hassan and Lieutenant Commander Humair Iftikhar were conferred with Sitara-i-Basalat while Lieutenant Commander Khurram Daud was awarded Tamgha-i-Basalat in recognition of acts of gallantry and valour during the crisis.

It stated that the Indian Navy had deviously deployed its submarine against Pakistan during post-Pulwama standoff.

However, owing to the professionalism and dexterity, the valiant Pakistan Navy aviation officers Lieutenant Commander Humair Iftikhar and Lieutenant Commander Khurram Daud onboard Pakistan Navy’s P3C Orion Aircraft successfully detected and blocked the Indian vessel from entering into Pakistani waters.

Likewise, Pakistan Navy submarines remained discreetly deployed in adversary areas to thwart the enemy’s nefarious designs.

Moreover, President Alvi also approved military and civil awards to Officers, Chief Petty Officers/ Sailors and Civilians of the Pakistan Navy.

The awards include three Hilal-e-Imtiaz (Military), two Sitara-e-Basalat, eight Tamgha-e-Basalat, 14 Sitara-e-Imtiaz (Military) and 13 Tamgha-e Imtaiz (Military).

In addition, 04 awards of Imtiazi Sanad and 98 awards of Tamgha-e-Khidmat (Military) have been approved upon Master Chief Petty Officers, Chief Petty Officers and Sailors.

