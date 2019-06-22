Pakistan Navy observes World Hydrography Day

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy observed World Hydrography Day with enthusiasm and with an aim to create awareness about the importance of Hydrography.

The theme selected for this year is “Hydrographic Information Driving Marine Knowledge”. Hydrography underpins almost every activity associated with the sea such as safety of navigation, economic development, oceanographic research, environmental protection, ports and harbour construction.

Pakistan is blessed with over 1000 Km of coastline and an area of around 290,000 Sq Km at sea. More than 90pc of Pakistan’s trade by volume and 70pc by value is carried out through Arabian sea.

As per Conventions on Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) and Safety of Life at Sea (SOLAS), Pakistan like other coastal states, is responsible for carrying out hydrographic surveys and production of nautical charts/ maps to provide accurate information to the Mariners for safe sea passage.

In this regard, Pakistan Navy Hydrographic Department is aptly fulfilling this international obligation, to ensure availability of updated information for mariners who traverse through the busy shipping lanes along Pakistan’s coast round the year.

Pakistan Navy observes this event every year and undertakes various activities that include awareness events, Lectures & Seminars thus playing a pivotal role in enhancing awareness about this important field amongst the general populace.

Every year on 21 June, World Hydrography Day is celebrated across the world, under the auspices of International Hydrographic Organization, to draw worldwide attention towards the importance of hydrography and to appreciate the work done in this important field in support of safe navigation at open seas, ports and other protected marine areas around the globe.

