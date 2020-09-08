Pakistan Navy releases special documentary film “Surkhru”

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Navy has released a special documentary film “Surkhru” in connection with the Naval Day, which is being observed today.

According to the Pakistan Navy spokesperson, the documentary film is based on the successful operation carried out by Pakistan Navy to prevent Indian submarine from entering Pakistani waters.

On 4th March last year, Navy whilst intercepting an Indian submarine had thwarted the sordid designs of the enemy.

The documentary film is a tribute on the part of Pakistan Navy to its valiant heroes for successfully discharging their duties, said Naval spokesperson.

The Naval day is being observed to acknowledge the sacrifices and spirit of our Naval heroes who epitomized grit, courage and valour during the 1965 War.

The day reminds us of the heroic deeds and daring achievements of our Ghazis and Shuhada who fought gallantly and humbled a much bigger adversary with their absolute faith in Allah.

