Pakistan Navy continues relief activities amid coronavirus outbreak

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy continues its relief operations in different parts of the country amid coronavirus outbreak.

According to spokesperson for Pakistan Navy, essential items were provided to thousands of families in different areas and protective equipment was supplied to concerned departments.

Ration was delivered door to door of the deserving families living along the coastal areas and the surroundings in Sindh and Balochistan. Besides, essential items and ration were also provided in different districts of Punjab.

Medical kits for protection against coronavirus and protective equipment were supplied to different hospitals.

Earlier on April 7, the Pakistan Navy in collaboration with Faisalabad Development Trust distributed ration packs among the deserving families in Faisalabad.

Naval Commander Farooq Khan supervised the process of distribution of ration among the unemployed, widows and labourers of 600 families in the suburbs of the third largest city of Pakistan.

The ration packs comprised flour, sugar, pulses, ghee and commodities. Commander Farooq said Navy stands with the people of the country at this difficult time.

