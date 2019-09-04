Pakistan Navy sets up free medical camp in Karachi

KARACHI: Pakistan Navy organized a free medical camp at Baba Island near the metropolis to facilitate the residents, ARY News reported on Wednesday.

According to Pakistan Navy spokesperson, doctors having specialties in different areas conducted medical inspection of patients in the free medical camp.

Read More: Pakistan Navy fully prepared to deal with any situation: Command & Staff Conference

Hundreds of patients were provided facilities of free medical checkup and medicines in Pakistan Navy’s medical camp.

The free medical camp was organized with the cooperation of Sahil Welfare Foundation.

Yesterday (Tuesday), Launching ceremony of the second state of the art 2300 Tons Corvette vessel built for Pakistan Navy was held in Romania, Radio Pakistan reported.

Read More: Indian Navy’s claim of ‘Net Security Provider’ in Indian Ocean Region stands…

Chief of Staff (Personnel) Vice Admiral Athar Mukhtar was the chief guest on the occasion.

Corvettes are laced with the latest technology and they are multi-purpose platforms of medium size and tonnage. These are used for different operations including security patrol.

Comments

comments