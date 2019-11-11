Pakistan Navy ships participate in Int’l Maritime Exercise

Pakistan Navy ships including Shamsheer, Muhafiz and P-3C on Monday participated in the International Maritime Exercise.

The exercise IMX-19 was conducted in the Arabian Sea, Oman Gulf and the Persian Gulf, reported Radio Pakistan.

According to the Spokesperson of the Pakistan Navy, the exercise was attended by representatives from over fifty countries and was aimed at improving professional capabilities and war skills.

The spokesperson said Pakistan’s stance on Kashmir and atrocities of Indian Force in Occupied Kashmir were also highlighted during this International Event.

He said Navy ships PN Shamsheer and PN Muhafiz visited Masqat and Bahrain during this exercise.

Read more: Pakistan Navy’s operational exercise Ribat-2019 concludes

The spokesperson said Navy has played an important role in ensuring Maritime Security.

Back in the month of October, the Pak Navy concluded Rabat-2019 exercises in Karachi.

RIBAT series of exercises are focused on validating Navy’s war fighting concepts under evolving multi-faceted threats, ranging from conventional to Grey-Hybrid warfare.

In this regard, during RIBAT-2019, special emphasis was laid to manifest war plans of Pak Navy in sync with Pakistan Air Force to achieve a higher level of synergy between the two sister services

Comments

comments