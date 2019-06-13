United States Naval ship visits Pakistan

KARACHI: Visit of United States Navy Ship ‘MASON’ to Pakistan concluded today (Thursday). reported the public relations office of Pakistan Navy.

It was agreed that the visit of USS MASON, an ‘Arleigh Burke Class Destroyer’of US Navy to Karachi was a manifestation of good bilateral relations between both navies, read an official press release issued by Pakistan Navy’s public relations office.

Upon arrival, USS MASON was received with traditional warmth and cordiality, it was reported.

The agenda of United States Navy Ship visit included various harbor events, social calls, visits to prominent places, Table Top Discussions on professional topics, cross ship visits and reception dinner.

Pakistan and USA enjoy friendly relations based on mutual interests and cooperation, read a press release issued by Pakistan Navy.

Bilateral cooperation and naval engagements between the two countries date back to early 50s, since then collaboration and cooperation between both the navies have enhanced in different domains, the press release entailed

Both navies share common views on keeping the sea lanes open for seafarers and have practically taken concrete steps for achievement of maritime security in the region, it read further.

Pakistan Navy in line with Government’s policy, has always contributed significantly towards safety, security and freedom of navigation at high seas. In the same context, Pakistan Navy has participated in Coalition Maritime Campaign Plan since 2004, said the statement.

The press release revealed Pakistan Navy’s measures for Regional Maritime Security Patrols initiative to ensure maritime security across the region.

It is hoped that current visit of USS MASON shall further strengthen relations between both the navies, said the press release in closing.

