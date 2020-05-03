Pakistan nears 20,000 coronavirus cases, death toll passed 450 mark

ISLAMABAD: The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Pakistan on Saturday jumped to 19,533, ARY News reported.

According to National Command and Operation Center, 981 cases were reported across the country in last 24 hours.

These include 7494 cases in Punjab, 7465 in Sindh, 3129 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, 1172 in Balochistan, 364 in Gilgit-Baltistan, 365 in Islamabad Capital Territory and 67 in Azad Kashmir.

17 coronavirus deaths have been reported in last 24 hours in the country, the total number of deaths has crossed the 450 mark and now stands at 457.

According to the NCOC, 5114 patients have so far recovered while 12,982 patients are still under treatment at the various hospitals.

The country has conducted 2,03,025 coronavirus tests thus so far.

More than 243,004 people have died worldwide since Covid-19 pandemic surfaced in China in December, as some countries are easing restrictions due to reduction in coronavirus cases, while in some countries the virus is still playing havoc and deaths are increasing.

According to international media reports, in all, more than 3.4 million cases have now been reported in 195 countries and territories.

In the United States, which has the highest toll, 66,621 people have died. Italy is the second hardest-hit country, with 28,710 dead, followed by the United Kingdom with 28,131, Spain 25,100 and France 24,594.

The coronavirus death toll in the United States climbed by 868 in a single day, bringing the total number of fatalities to over 66,000. There are more than 1.14 million cases in the country.

