Pakistan, Nepal resolve to further strengthen bilateral ties   

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Nepal have expressed resolve to further strengthen bilateral relations in diverse sectors.

An understanding to this effect came during a telephonic conversation between Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and his Nepalese counterpart Pradeep Kumar Gyawali on Wednesday.

FM Qureshi appreciated Nepal’s efforts in strengthening the South Asian Association for Regional Cooperation (SAARC) and promoting the development of economic and regional integration, Radio Pakistan reported.

He also invited his Nepalese counterpart to visit Pakistan, which the latter accepted.

Last year on October 26, President Dr. Arif Alvi had held a meeting with Nepal’s Prime Minister Khadga Prasad Sharma Oli on the sidelines of 18th Non Aligned Movement Summit in Baku.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, both the leaders had affirmed to enhance trade ties between the two countries and had expressed their desire to further strengthen the bonds of friendship.

Matters of mutual interest, bilateral relations, regional peace, grave human rights violations and humanitarian crisis in occupied Kashmir and other issues had come under discussion in the meeting.

