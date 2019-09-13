Pakistan will never leave its Kashmiri brethren alone: FM Qureshi

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi here on Friday said that Pakistan will never leave its Kashmiri brethren alone, ARY News reported.

Presiding over the third meeting of ‘Kashmir Cell’, FM Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan will present the case of Kashmir at the upcoming session of the United Nations General Assembly.

He said that the prime minister gave a clear message to India and the entire world in Muzaffarabad today.

Expressing his satisfaction, FM Qureshi told the participants that their efforts were bearing fruits and added that for the first time Kashmir as an agenda will be discussed in the European parliament.

Voices against Indian atrocities in occupied Kashmir were being raised across the globe, he said and added that the joint declaration of United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) on Kashmir was a great achievement of Pakistan.

Read More: PM Imran speaks to Kashmir solidarity rally in AJK, dares ‘Hitler’ Modi to do the same in IOK

Earlier in the day, PM Imran Khan had addressed a rally in Muzaffarabad, the capital of Azad Jammu and Kashmir to express solidarity with the people of India Occupied Kashmir who had been facing a lockdown since the neighboring country illegally annexed the disputed territory.

The PM, while speaking to a charged crowd in the valley, had not only repeated his resolve to raise the Kashmir issue at every forum including the United Nations but also dared the Indian premier Narendra Modi to lift the curfew and speak to a similar rally if “he can” in India-Occupied Kashmir.

