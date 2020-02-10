Pakistan will not become part of any regional, int’l conflict: FM Qureshi

KARACHI: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Monday said that Pakistan is fully committed to peace adding that the country will not become part of any regional or international conflict.

Addressing a ceremony at Institute of Business Administration in Karachi, FM Qureshi said that Pakistan has always played a positive role in Afghan peace process.

He maintained that Pakistan’s role in regional peace has been acknowledged and appreciated at international level, Radio Pakistan reported.

Earlier on January 8, Prime Minister Imran Khan had directed Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi to visit Iran, Saudi Arabia, United States and meet with respective foreign ministers, Secretary of State.

PM Imran in a tweet on had said that he had also asked Chief of the Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa “to contact relevant military leaders to convey a clear message: Pakistan is ready to play its role for peace but it can never again be part of any war.”

Earlier today, Prime Minister Imran Khan had called for immediate measures for de-escalation in the Middle East and Gulf region.

