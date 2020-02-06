Pakistan will not step back from its stance on Kashmir: interior minister

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Interior Brigadier (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah on Thursday said that Pakistan will not step back from its stance on Kashmir, ARY News reported.

Addressed a seminar on “Decoding Hindu Mindset and India’s Strategic Motives” at National Defence University in Islamabad, Ijaz Shah said that regional peace is impossible without achieving a sustainable solution of Kashmir issue.

“Kashmir is not an internal matter of India, it has been a disputed territory and there have been UN resolutions pertaining to this issue,” he added.

According to a statement issued by the ministry, the minister maintained that abrogation of article 370 and 35A have not only deprived Kashmiris of their identity but has also made the matter controversial on international lines.

He said, “Kashmir is an issue that has affected us over the years and that must be addressed at all levels, on all forums, because unless a sustainable solution is achieved this issue will continue to hound us.”

Ijaz Shah maintained, “For years, we have fought and then made peace; but the recent decision taken by the Indian government, on 5th August 2019, that revoked the special status of Jammu and Kashmir by abrogating article 370 of the Indian constitution has not only undermined humanity but has also brought international attention to the Kashmir dispute once again.”

