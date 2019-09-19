Pakistan utilising nuclear technology for socio-economic development: FO

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan organised an exhibition on “Atoms for Sustainable Development” to showcase the work it has undertaken in peaceful use of nuclear science and technology at the ongoing 63rd General Conference of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) in Vienna.

The Foreign Office in a statement on Thursday said the country continues utilising enormous potential of nuclear technology for socio-economic development and in order to realise the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

“Nuclear technology applications are being used in diverse areas of electricity generation, health, agriculture, hydrology, industry, environment and basic sciences,” the statement read.

A Pakistan delegation led by the Chairman Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission (PAEC) attended the IAEA General Conference.

It highlighted that 18 PAEC cancer hospitals in Pakistan were providing facilities in nuclear medicine to nearly one million patients annually and contributing to SDG 3 on ‘good health &well being’.

For SDG2 on ‘zero hunger’, the agri & biotech institutes of PAEC had developed 111 different crop varieties and million of acres had been treated through Integrated Pest Management (IPM), the statement said.

For provision of ‘affordable and clean energy’, it said, five nuclear power plants are currently operational in the country and two more are under construction (SDG 7) as the PAEC was also contributing to the goals of ‘quality education’ (SDG 4) and ‘industry, innovation &infrastructure’ (SDG 9) through promoting research and development in several training institutes.

These efforts had resulted in increased collaboration with CERN including through manufacturing equipment for the world’s largest particle accelerator.

“Pakistan stands ready to further strengthen its partnership with the IAEA, including through contributing to the Agency’s efforts to build capacity in other countries,” the Foreign Office said.

It added such partnerships are part of Pakistan’s Science Diplomacy initiative, which envisages international cooperation in Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) for socio-economic development and achievement of SDGs.

