Pakistan observes Kashmir Solidarity Day today

ISLAMABAD: The nation is observing Kashmir Solidarity Day today for giving a united message to the world for standing besides Kashmiris facing unprecedented atrocities in Indian occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJK) amid inhumane curfew and Pakistan’s support to the self-determination right of Kashmiri people under the United Nations (UN) resolutions.

The Pakistani government has announced a public holiday today and completed preparations to observe the Kashmir Solidarity Day in a befitting manner over the directives of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

PM Imran Khan will address the special session of Azad Jammu Kashmir (AJK)’s Legislative Assembly in Muzaffarabad today. He will also address a public rally in AJK’s Mirpur, whereas, human chains will be formed across the country including Islamabad’s D-Chowk to show solidarity with the oppressed Kashmiri brethren.

Rallies, public meetings, and seminars will be held across the country to expose the grave human rights violations and atrocities of Indian security forces against Kashmiris.

This time the day is being observed after India revoked the special status of occupied Kashmir in August last year in total breach of all international laws, and since then the entire population of the held territory has been under lockdown.

A memorandum would be presented to the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan tomorrow to show solidarity with Kashmiri brothers and sisters, Radio Pakistan reported.

Parliamentarians, female anchorpersons, and women and children from all walks of life would assemble outside Ministry of Foreign Affairs in Islamabad from where they would walk in the form of a human chain towards Serena Hotel to present the Memorandum to the UN Resident Coordinator in Pakistan.

One minute silence will be observed at 8:55 am to honour the sacrifices of Kashmiri martyrs.

Earlier, the media wing of the Pakistan armed forces, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), released an anthem titled, ‘Kashmir Hoon Main, Sheh-Rag Pakistan Ki’.

Director-General for the Inter-Services Public Relations (DG-ISPR) shared the anthem on social networking website Twitter to mark the advent of February 5, Kashmir Solidarity Day.

On Tuesday, the National Assembly and Senate had passed a unanimous resolution extending solidarity with the people of Kashmir.

