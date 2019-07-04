Pakistan, Oman agree to boost cooperation in petroleum sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Oman on Thursday agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation in petroleum sector, Radio Pakistan reported.

This was agreed during a meeting between a delegation of Oman Trading International (OTI) Ltd and Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Petroleum Nadeem Babar in Islamabad.

The Omani delegation expressed desire to expand its footprint in Pakistan’s market. The delegation led by Oman Ambassador Sheikh Mohammed Al Marhoon and Mr. Said Al Maawali, showed keen interest in engaging with Pakistan’s Petroleum Sector including signing an MOU with Pakistan LNG Limited, increasing volumes of gasoline, petroleum products and LPG.

Speaking on the occasion, Nadeem Babar assured the visiting delegation that all steps will be taken to facilitate OTI’s endeavours in the Pakistani market.

Mr Said Al Mawaali and Mr Nadeem Babar reiterated their mutual resolve to elevate bilateral relations between both the countries.

Earlier on January 31, Pakistan and Oman had vowed to enhance bilateral relations by boosting trade and investment.

According to a joint statement issued after the meeting of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi and Omani deputy Prime Minister Syed Fahad bin Muhammad al Syed in Muscat, the two countries had decided to improve their bilateral trade and economic ties.

Shah Mahmood Qureshi had said that they had inked multiple memorandum of understanding (MoUs) pertaining to labour, training and investment. He had urged Omani investors to invest in Pakistan and take advantage of business friendly environment.

