Pakistan, Oman agree to further enhance cooperation in aviation sector

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan and Oman on Thursday agreed to further enhance bilateral cooperation in aviation sector, ARY News reported.

The understanding came during a meeting between Federal Minister for Aviation Ghulam Sarwar Khan and Oman’s ambassador Ali Sheikh Muhammad Omar Ahmad in Islamabad.

Talking to the Omani envoy, who called on him at his office, Ghulam Sarwar Khan said that aviation sector was important for economies of their respective countries. He said that both sides agreed on developing strong relations in the field of aviation.

The minister noted that Pakistan and Oman were brotherly countries. He said, “Our relations are warm and cordial based on trust and respect.”

On the occasion, Ali Sheikh Muhammad Omar Ahmad said, “Oman is keen on enhancing ties with Pakistan.”

It is pertinent to mention here that Air Services Agreement (ASA) between Pakistan and Oman was initialed in December 1972. The ASA stipulates multiple airlines designation. PIA and Air blue are the designated carriers of Pakistan while Oman Air and Salam Air are the designated carriers of Oman.

