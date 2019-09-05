Pakistan, Oman agree to enhance cooperation in fields of economy, trade

ISLAMABAD: Keeping geographical closeness in view, Pakistan and Oman on Thursday agreed to enhance cooperation in the fields of economy and trade.

According to Radio Pakistan, the understanding came at a meeting between Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and a parliamentary delegation of Oman headed by Chairman Majles Al Shura Sheikh Khalid Bin Hilal Al Maawali in Islamabad on Thursday.

The foreign minister said the two countries can take bilateral cooperation to the new heights by improving economic ties.

Oman’s Majles Al Shura Chairman said Pakistan has the status of a gateway for Oman to access to the Central Asian States.

On the occasion, Qureshi apprised the Omani delegation of the prevailing appalling situation in occupied Kashmir.

He said India has held Kashmiris hostage for four weeks through continuous curfew in contravention to the international laws and the UN Security Council resolutions.

The FM said the entire international community, particularly the Muslim world, will have to play their effective role to rid the armless Kashmiris of the atrocities of the Indian forces.

He said the residents of occupied Kashmir do not have access to food, medicines and other essential commodities due to continuous curfew there.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Modi regime has been subjecting elders, children and women to violence and tyranny showing fascism.

Expressing concern over the situation in occupied Kashmir, the Omani parliamentarian delegation said the dream of progress in the region can be made a reality through peace.

The members said Oman believes in a resolution of issues and conflicts through talks.

