Pakistan offers vast opportunities for investment, FM Qureshi tells Democrats congressmen

ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said Pakistan offers vast opportunities of investments in diverse fields including tourism, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

This he stated while expressing his views with the congressmen from the US Democratic Party, who called on him, here today in Islamabad.

The FM said Pakistan highly appreciates its bilateral relations with the United States as both the countries have jointly fought against increasing terrorism and challenges being faced by the region.

Lauding the role of the Pakistani nationals in the US, Qureshi said a number of Pakistani expats are sharing their expertise in the various fields in the US.

The delegation discussed matters related to mutual interest and the issue of Indian occupied Kashmir.

The FM said India has put the peace of the region at stake by scrapping occupied Kashmir’s special status on August 5. “Kashmiris are under continuous military siege from the last 58 days.”

He said Pakistan is playing its constructive role in enduring peace and stability in the region.

Commenting on the recent US President Donald Trump and PM Imran Khan meeting, the foreign minister said, the meeting remained ‘fruitful’.

Back in the month of July, Prime Minister Imran Khan had also invited US businessmen and investors to benefit from the economic and business opportunities being offered by Pakistan.

This he had said during a meeting with US investors delegation led by Javed Anwar in Washington DC.

