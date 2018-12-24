‘Decide if you want Pakistan as partner or scapegoat for your failures,’ Fawad tells Afghan minister

ISLAMABAD: Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Monday asked Afghan authorities to decide if they want Pakistan as a partner or as a scapegoat for their government’s failures.

The minister in a tweeter statement said: “Trivializing the threat of ISIS is to live in cukoland, the new Afghan interior minister needs a reality check. Decide if you want Pakistan as a partner or as a scapegoat for your own govt’s failures. Mr. Minister!Time to get real and give up phantom thoughts from a paranoid mind.”

His tweet comes at a time when Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi is in Kabul as part of his four-nation tour to strengthen bilateral ties with the neighbouring countries.

It is pertinent to mention here that Afghan President Ashraf Ghani lately replaced two of the country’s top security officials in a major shake-up and appointed Amrullah Saleh and Assadullah Khaled to the critical posts of interior minister and defense minister, respectively.

