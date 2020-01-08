ISLAMABAD: Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan desires peace and stability in the region and will continue to play its due role in this context.

Talking to PTV, Shah Mehmood Qureshi said Pakistan does not want tension in the region as it cannot afford a new war.

Responding to a question regarding tension between Tehran and Washington-D.C., the foreign minister urged the United Nations to play its role in de-escalation of tension between the two countries in the best interest of the region.

Meanwhile, Foreign Office (FO) has issued travel advisory for Pakistani nationals while planning visit to Iraq amid prevailing security situation after the recent developments in Middle East region.

Read more: Iran claims at least 80 people killed in attacks on US bases

Iran had launched ballistic missile attack on US forces in Iraq in the early hours of Wednesday in retaliation for the US drone strike on an Iranian commander whose killing has raised fears of a wider war in the Middle East.

Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi had given a policy statement on Monday over the evolving situation in the Middle East in the Senate session, saying Pakistan will neither allow its soil to be used against any country nor become part of any regional conflict.

Comments

comments