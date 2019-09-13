Pakistan heading towards sustainable peace, stability: COAS Bajwa

RAWALPINDI: Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Friday visited Southern Command Headquarters in Quetta, said Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR).

According to the military’s media wing, COAS Bajwa said that Pakistan was swiftly heading towards sustainable peace and stability. Lauding the efforts of Pakistan Army and law enforcement agencies for restoring peace, the COAS said that positive measures brought peace in the country.

On the occasion, he was also briefed about Khushal Balochistan Programme, read the statement.

Later, COAS Bajwa along with Baluchistan Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan inaugurated a campus of National University of Science and Technology (NUST) in Quetta.

Addressing the inaugural ceremony, the Army chief said that Baloch youth were talented and urged them to be prepared for the upcoming opportunities in different sectors.

Read More: Pakistan on cusp of achieving sustainable peace, stability: Gen Bajwa

Earlier on June 22, COAS General Qamar Javed Bajwa had said Pakistan was on the cusp of achieving sustainable, irreversible, enduring peace and stability.

“This can be complemented through meaningful international partnership, support and will to take on regional challenges,” he had said while taking part in a debate on ‘Pakistan’s Regional Security Perspective’ at International Institute of Strategic Studies (IISS) in the British capital.

Comments

comments