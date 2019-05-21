Pakistan leading in philanthropic activities, says President Arif Alvi

ISLAMABAD: President Dr Arif Alvi on Tuesday said Pakistan was the leading nation in the world of philanthropic activities to help the needy and poor.

He was addressing a ceremony in connection with World Islamic Orphan Day in Islamabad under the auspices of Muslim Hands International.

The president said individuals should come forward to donate generously to help the destitute.

He said hosting a ceremony for orphan children was a source of satisfaction and compassion for him. He said there was a special reference to help orphan children in Islamic teachings.

President Arif Alvi said though state cannot replace mother and father, but it can provide help and facilitation to orphans.

He lauded Muslim Hands International for its contribution for the welfare of destitute people. He appreciated the forum for its efforts in reviving Muslim legacy of calligraphy. He urged children to strive hard for attaining good education and focus on exploring their hidden talent.

Speaking on the occasion, Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Dr Noor-ul-Haq Qadri said government pursued the philosophy of the State of Madina, where every citizen had equal rights. He said Prime Minister Imran Khan was a man of commitment and he would certainly fulfill his promises with the nation.

