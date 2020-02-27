India revealing itself as fascist, Hindu supremacists: Gandapur

ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Kashmir Affairs and Gilgit-Baltistan Ali Amin Gandapur says Pakistan is playing its active role for peace and stability in the region and the world at large.

He said India continues to discriminate against 20 million Indian Muslims and stands exposed before the world as a Hindu extremist and fascist country.

He said Indian illegal actions in Occupied Kashmir cannot be forgotten and the government, nation and armed forces of Pakistan stand with their Kashmiri brethren.

Earlier in the day, addressing a seminar titled “Radical India vs Responsible Pakistan” in Islamabad, President Arif Alvi said Islamabad will stand by the Kashmiri people and will never abandon them.

The President said Kashmir is unfinished agenda of the partition. He warned India not to carry out any false flag operation against Pakistan.

He regretted that Pakistan’s every effort for peace vanished into thin air, and belligerent India did not reciprocate Pakistan’s gestures of peace.

