Pakistan playing effective role in Afghan peace process: FM Qureshi

WASHINGTON: Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that Pakistan is playing an effective role in Afghan peace process, ARY News reported.

Talking to the US Congress members, FM Qureshi said that Islamabad desires peace in war-torn Afghanistan and added that they will continue to play the role of facilitator in the peace process.

Sheila Jackson Lee, the chairperson of the Congressional Pakistan Caucus and a large number of senators and members of the US House of Representatives were present in the meeting.

Earlier on January 15, Foreign Minister Shah (FM) Mehmood Qureshi had embarked on a three-day visit to United States (US) amid Middle East crisis.

According to a press release issued by the foreign office, FM Qureshi will reach New York on Wednesday, where he will meet United Nations’ (UN) leadership including the Secretary-General.

The foreign minister will leave for Washington on January 16, where he will meet Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, National Security Advisor Robert O’ Brien and other senior Administration officials.

Shah Mehmood Qureshi will also have meetings on the Capitol Hill, besides engagements with the media, think tank community and the Pakistani Diaspora.

