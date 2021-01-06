Pakistani Riyasat-e-Madina based on Jinnah’s principles: PM Khan

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan said Wednesday in an interview to a Turkish news media that the Founder of Pakistan Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned a state based on research, democracy, justice and education, ARY News learned.

“Meritocracy and equation are guiding principles of Pakistan,” he said and added that the minorities enjoy equal rights in Pakistan as the Constitution enshrines basic rights of all communities in the country.

He said killing of Hazara community people in Muchh is an unfortunate incident. The community, he said, is “being targeted by the militants and the ISIS claimed the recent killing of said community in Quetta”.

“The government will provide support for the protection of the Hazara people.”

Separately, the PM said United Nations and world community should play their due role in restricting the right of freedom of speech “against holy personalities and making mockery of Muslims”.

The Prime Minister said he is well aware of Islamophobia in the western world.

He said the Western communities are not realizing and understanding the sentiments of Muslim Ummah about the Prophet Muhammad (PBUH).

The west must not support making caricatures because its hurts the Muslims all over world, said PM Khan.

“If the values of Muslims are targeted, adverse reaction is imminent.”

On the regional front discussing the hate brewing in the neighborhood, Imran Khan said asserted India is being ruled by an RSS-ridden Modi Government as right now they think India is only for Hindus and there is no space for Muslims and other minorities there.

He said the former Indian PM Atal Bihari Vajpaye always talked about peace.

