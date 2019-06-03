Pakistan to become a polio-free country soon: Babar Bin Atta

ISLAMABAD: Focal Person to Prime Minister on polio eradication Babar Bin Atta here on Monday said that Pakistan would soon be declared as a polio-free country.

Talking to a private news channel, Atta said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) led government was making all out efforts to wipe out polio virus from the country.

He said that Polio eradication was a national cause and every effort would be made to make Pakistan polio-free state.

Atta said the government, through World Health Organization (WHO), had arranged vaccine worth millions of rupees to protect children against the crippling disease.

He urged media, civil society and religious organizations to support the government in its efforts against polio disease.

Read More: Another polio case surfaces in Bannu

Earlier on May 29, another polio case had surfaced in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Sources in Health Ministry had said that polio virus had been confirmed in a 18-month-old boy in Bannu area of KP, bringing the total number of polio cases in the country to 20 this year.

The case had been reported from Bannu area of KP where the crippling disease had affected 18-month-old boy. The sources in Health Ministry had confirmed the boy had been diagnosed with the crippling disease.

Comments

comments