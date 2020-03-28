ISLAMABAD: Federal Minister for Communications and Postal Services Murad Saeed on Saturday paid a glowing tribute to a Pakistan Post employee who has set an example of great honor, valor and sacrifice during time of the global coronavirus pandemic, ARY News reported.

Pakistan Post’s postman by the name of Amanat is being hailed for hand-delivering pensions to 2,72000 pensioners after the post office announced prior to deliver pensions to the elderly at their doorstep.

Read More: Pensioners receive monthly amount at doorstep amid coronavirus pandemic

The United Nations has also praised efforts being undertaken by Pakistan Post amidst the coronavirus outbreak in the country and the world.

#PakistanPost has started delivering pensions to 1.5 million people at their doorstep to protect them from #coronavirus by ensuring social distancing & staying-at-home. In 3 days PKR 3.1 bn were paid out to 200,000 pensioners. @ImranKhanPTI @PakistanPMDU @PakPostOffice #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/0hKWeKDzLB — UniversalPostalUnion (@UPU_UN) March 27, 2020

On the occasion Murad Saeed said that the task to disseminate pensions to the rightful owners through postmen of the country was a mammoth task.

Read More: Coronavirus: Pakistan Post to bring allocated pensions for retirees at doorstep

Saeed said that the entire staff working and fulfilling their national duties in such arduous time are true national heroes.

1.5 million pensioners will be disseminated their due allowances at the doorstep by Pakistan Post employees.

Comments

comments