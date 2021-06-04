Pakistan calls for probe into illicit Uranium sale in India

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday expressed deep concern over yet another incident of attempted illegal sale of six kilogram of Uranium in India, ARY News reported.

Responding to media queries about reports of attempted illicit Uranium sales in India, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said, “We have seen the reports about yet another incident of attempted illegal sale of 6 kg of Uranium in India.”

He maintained that a similar incident involving 7 kg of Uranium in the Indian state of Maharashtra last month and other such reports in the past are a matter of deep concern as they point to lax controls, poor regulatory and enforcement mechanisms, as well as possible existence of a black market for nuclear materials inside India.

Read More: Pakistan voices ‘serious concern’ over uranium seizure in India

The United Nations Security Council Resolution 1540 and the IAEA Convention on the Physical Protection of Nuclear Material (CPPNM) make it binding on states to ensure stringent measures to prevent nuclear material from falling into wrong hands, the spokesperson added.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri said Pakistan reiterates its call for thorough investigation of such incidents and measures for strengthening the security of nuclear materials to prevent their diversion.

It is equally important to ascertain the intent and ultimate user of the attempted Uranium sale given its relevance to international peace and security as well as the sanctity of global non-proliferation regime, he added.

