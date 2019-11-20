Pakistan committed to promote interfaith harmony: PM Imran 

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has expressed the resolve to promote inter-faith harmony and respect for all religions to make Pakistan a revered destination for the followers of Buddhism, Sikhism and Hinduism.

Talking to a South Korea’s Buddhist delegation led by Jogye Order Wonhaeng, who called on the premier in Islamabad, PM Imran said “Pakistan is proud of its Buddhist heritage and his government is focused on promoting tourism, especially, religious tourism.”

He said both Pakistan and Korea must enhance collaboration in conservation and promotion of historical Buddhist sites, Radio Pakistan reported.

PM Imran said visit of Buddhist delegation from South Korea would convey the common message of peace, harmony and understanding among all religions.

He said Pakistan has recently opened Kartarpur Sahib Corridor for Sikh pilgrims on the occasion of 550th birth anniversary of Baba Guru Nanak.

Won Haeng appreciated the efforts of Pakistan for preservation of Buddhist heritage. He thanked the Prime Minister for promoting world peace and interfaith harmony.

Earlier on November 7, Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Information and Broadcasting Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan had assured that the government was committed to make Naya Pakistan a country on the principles of Riyasat-i-Madina.

Addressing the All Pakistan Naat Competition at National Broadcasting House in Islamabad, she had said the personality and life of our prophet Muhammad (PBUH) is a guideline for us.

