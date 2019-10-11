Web Analytics
Pakistan lodges protest with India over recent ceasefire violations

Pakistan, India, Ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Friday recorded a strong protest with India over its recent ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) which resulted in the martyrdom of a 10-year-old boy and injuries to 16 others, ARY News reported, citing sources.


As per details, the Indian Deputy High Commissioner Gaurav Ahluwalia was summoned by Director-General South Asia and SAARC Dr Muhammad Faisal at the foreign office and condemned the Indian unprovoked firing across the LoC.

The Indian deputy high commissioner was handed over a protest dossier by Dr. Faisal over its aggression along the LoC.

Dr Muhammad Faisal urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement; investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations and instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit.

Read more: Pakistan hands over condemnation dossier to Indian deputy HC on LoC violations

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1970 ceasefire violations.

The spokesperson said the deliberate targeting of civilian populated areas is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights, and humanitarian laws.

The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation.

