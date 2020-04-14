Pakistan lodges protest with India over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Tuesday summoned a senior Indian diplomat to register Pakistan’s strong protest over today’s ceasefire violations by the Indian occupation forces along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jandrot Sector, resulting in serious injuries to a civilian.

65-year-old Alam Din sustained serious injuries due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian forces.

The Indian forces along the LoC and the Working Boundary (WB) have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons, according to a statement. India has committed 765 ceasefire violations this year so far.

Condemning Indian forces targeting innocent civilians, the Foreign Office underscored that such senseless Indian acts, in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding and complete disregard for international human rights and international law, are a threat to regional peace and security.

It added that by raising tensions along the LoC and the WB, India cannot divert attention from the worsening human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K).

Pakistan urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LoC and the WB.

Indian side was also urged to allow the United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to play its mandated role as per the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

