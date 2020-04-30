Pakistan lodges strong protest with India over ceasefire violations

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Thursday recorded strong protest with India over ceasefire violations by its forces along the Line of Control resulting in shahadats and serious injuries to innocent civilians.

Director General South Asia Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri summoned Gaurav Ahluwalia to register Pakistan’s protest over yesterday’s ceasefire violations along LoC in Rakhchikri Sector by India.

Due to indiscriminate and unprovoked firing by the Indian occupation forces in Kirni village, two innocent female civilians 16 years old, Zobia Bibi and 52 years old Rasheeda Bibi Muhammad Hassan, embraced shahadat and two civilians 10 years old, Faizan Hassan and 55 years old Roshna Bibi sustained serious injuries.

In 2020 alone India has committed 919 ceasefire violations and deliberately targeted innocent civilians living close to LOC in Azad Kashmir with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars and automatic weapons.

Condemning the targeting of innocent civilians by the Indian occupation forces, Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri underscored that such senseless acts are in clear violation of the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding. The widespread disregard by India for international human rights and international norms are further vitiating the tense environment, and are posing a serious threat to regional peace and security.

He said by raising tensions along LOC and Working Boundary, India cannot divert attention from the grave human rights situation in the Indian Occupied Kashmir.

Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri called upon the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire Understanding; investigate this and other such incidents of deliberate ceasefire violations and maintain peace along the LOC and the WB. He also urged the Indian side to allow United Nations Military Observer Group in India and Pakistan to play its mandated role as per United Nations Security Council Resolutions.

