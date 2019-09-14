Pakistan lodges protest with India over ceasefire violations on LoC

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Saturday summoned the Indian Charge de Affaires, Gaurav Ahluwalia and condemned recent unprovoked ceasefire violations by Indian forces along the Line of Control (LoC).

In the most recent ceasefire violations, the Indian forces fired at civilians in Nikial and Jandrot Sectors of the LoC, as a result of which a woman, Fatima Bibi, 40, resident of Village Balakot, embraced martyrdom, while seven others, including women, sustained serious injuries.

The FO in a statement said the Indian occupation forces along the LoC and Working Boundary have continuously been targeting civilian populated areas with artillery fire, heavy-caliber mortars, and automatic weapons, which still continues.

This unprecedented escalation in ceasefire violations by India is continuing from the year 2017 when the Indian forces committed 1,970 ceasefire violations, it added.

Director General (SA & SAARC) Dr. Mohammad Faisal told the Indian diplomat that the deliberate targeting of the civilian population is indeed deplorable and contrary to human dignity, international human rights, and humanitarian laws.

“The ceasefire violations by India are a threat to regional peace and security and may lead to a strategic miscalculation,” he said.

Dr Faisal, who is also Foreign Office spokesperson, urged the Indian side to respect the 2003 Ceasefire arrangement, investigate these and other incidents of ceasefire violations, instruct the Indian forces to respect the ceasefire, in letter and spirit and maintain peace on the LoC and the Working Boundary.

He urged that the Indian side should permit UNMOGIP to play its mandated role as per the UN Security Council resolutions.

