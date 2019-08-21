Atrocities in IoK: Pakistanis to hold protest during Modi’s visit to US

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has become more active against Indian prime minister Narendra Modi to record strong reaction internationally over his illegal move in occupied Jammu and Kashmir by eliminating its special status, ARY News reported.

The decision has been taken to hold a protest upon the arrival of Modi in the United States (US) during his upcoming visit in September. PM Modi is likely to attend the forthcoming United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) meeting in the next month, reports said.

PM Khan held an important meeting with the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Secretary Office of International Chapters (OIC) Dr Abdullah Riar and directed him to finalise preparations for the demonstration.

“Modi-led government has crushed all human rights and international laws in IoK and now he is preparing to further increase the intensity of atrocities against Kashmiris. The Indian government has found no logic for its occupation in IoK.”

He added, “As an ambassador of IoK, I will raise the voice of Kashmiri people on every platform of the world.”

During the meeting, PM Khan directed Mr Riar to activate organisations of Pakistani communities and human rights against the Indian barbarism in the occupied Kashmir.

The premier also discussed ongoing preparations for his participation in the upcoming session of the UNGA in the US. PM Khan also exchanged views on his recent visit to the United States during his meeting with the PTI OIC secretary.

It is pertinent to mention here that the UNGA President María Fernanda Espinosa summoned a session of UNGA, entitled “Follow-up to the Declaration and Programme of Action on a Culture of Peace”, on September 17.

