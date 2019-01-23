Pakistan, Qatar agree to expand bilateral trade

ISLAMABAD/DOHA: Pakistan and Qatar have agreed to expand the volume of bilateral trade, ARY News reported on Tuesday.

“Qatari Emir also extended his support for Pakistan in diverse fields,” this was stated in a joint statement released after the conclusion of Prime Minister Imran Khan’s two days visit to Qatar.

Prime minister visited Qatar on invitation of its Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani and held one on one meeting with him [Emir] and his Qatari counterpart.

The matter related to bilateral relations and international scenario came under discussion during the high profile meeting in Doha, the joint declaration reads.

Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Ali Thani also congratulated Imran Khan for assuming charge as the prime minister of Pakistan.

The premier also held meetings with business community and invited them to take advantage by investing in agriculture, culture, tourism, education and other sectors of Pakistan, the statement read.

The joint declaration says Prime Minister Imran Khan thanked Qatari leadership for announcement of providing jobs to as many as 100,000 Pakistanis.

Mr Khan also invited Qatari Emir to visit Pakistan, which was accepted by Sheikh Tamim, “The dates of the visit will be decided later between both the countries,” the statement read.

