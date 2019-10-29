Pakistan seeks higher quota for workers in Saudi Arabia  

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has formally asked Riyadh to enhance share for Pakistani manpower in Saudi job market particularly in multi-billion dollars’ project of New Taif City, ARY News reported.

Sources said that Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development Sayed Zulfikar Bukhari has requested the Saudi Arabia’s authorities to enhance job quota for Pakistani workforce.

The sources said that Bukhari, during his recent visit to Riyadh, had formally conveyed the request to the authorities.

Earlier on April 24, Saudi Arabia Shura Council Chairman Dr. Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh had called on President Dr. Arif Alvi in Islamabad.

Talking to the chairman, President Dr. Arif Alvi had hoped for a greater share for Pakistani manpower in Saudi job market.

He had said that Pakistan attached utmost importance to its relations with Saudi Arabia and added, “Launching of Saudi-Pakistan Supreme Coordination Council will pave the way for a tangible and result-oriented political, economic and strategic engagement.”

He had appreciated the Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase Hajj quota to 200,000 and to drastically reduce visit-visa fee for Pakistani nationals.

